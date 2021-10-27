People's Choice Awards

Here's How to Watch Your Favorite Clash of the Cover Bands Contestants Live

It's easy to rock out from the comfort of your couch watching E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands. But now, you can see all your top performers on tour. Get the details.

Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss Talks New E! Show "Clash of The Cover Bands"

Tired of dancing the night away alone? 

Well, thankfully all our favorite Clash of the Cover Bands tribute artists are back on tour, and ready to rock IRL. Judges Ester Dean, Adam Lambert and Meghan Trainor have already made some of their picks known, but who are your top performers? 

From Lori Mitchell Gay's jaw-dropping take on Tina Turner to Rus Anderson's best Elton John impression, these artists are rock 'n' roll stars in their own rite. Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to boogie with the live performances from all of the Clash contestants below. Here's all the info you need:

Unforgettable Fire covering the music of U2: Official website and show dates.

Fix You covering the music of Coldplay: Official website and show dates.

Lori Mitchell Gay covering the music of Tina Turner: Official website and show dates.

Annika Weaver covering the music of CherOfficial website and show dates.

Adam Rutledge covering the music of Keith Urban: Official website and show dates.

Clash of the Cover Bands Contestants

Connie Pena covering the music of J.Lo: Official website and show dates.

Katie Murdock covering the music of Britney Spears: Official website and show dates.

Adam Tucker covering the music of Tim McGraw: Official website and show dates.

Blank 281 covering the music of Blink 182: Official website and show dates.

Fooz Fighters covering the music of Foo Fighters: Official website and show dates.

Elisa Furr covering the music of Céline Dion: Official website and show dates.

Elaine Gibbs covering the music of Aretha Franklin: Official website and show dates.

Shot of Poison covering the music of Poison: Official website and show dates.

Strangelove - The Depeche Mode Experience covering the music of Depeche Mode: Official website and show dates.

Karen Hester covering the music of Dolly Parton: Official website and show dates.

Amanda Kate covering the music of Carrie Underwood: Official website and show dates.

Slippery When Wet – The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute covering the music of Bon Jovi: Official website and show dates.

Crazy Babies Ozzy Rebourne covering the music of Ozzy Osbourne: Official website and show dates.

Rus Anderson covering the music of Elton John: Official website and show dates.

Erika Moul covering the music of Lady Gaga: Official website and show dates.

Rock on!

