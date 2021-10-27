Watch Terry Bradshaw Grill Daughter Rachel's Country Singer Date on The Bradshaw Bunch

Terry Bradshaw is putting his daughter's latest love interest to the test.
The suitor seeking Rachel Bradshaw's heart and the NFL legend's approval on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch is country singer Matt Stell, and we've got a sneak peek of the family dinner that brings them all together.
"I guarantee you, if I don't like him, he's history," Terry tells his wife Tammy in the preview clip. "Because she knows I stay out of her love life."
"This is staying out of her love life?" Tammy quips, and soon, Rachel and Matt arrive to dinner.
Erin Bradshaw lightens the mood with a joke, but the introduction between Terry and Matt goes smoothly. He even pays the singer a compliment during a confessional: "Got a good handshake, which means he's a good man."
Dinner kicks off with trivia as the family is gearing up for an appearance on Celebrity Family Feud, but Matt's not off the hook quite yet.
In fact, Tammy goes on to pull out the big guns: "100 questions you should ask your future spouse."
"If you want to down that drink and order another one, we won't judge," Erin jokes before the grilling starts. First up, Matt has to list five elements that he thinks make a marriage work.
"Honesty," he begins, but it's all downhill from there—at least grammatically. "Forthwith-fullness, standby-fullness, do-with-fullness...and smiles."
Terry laughs but doesn't give Matt a hard time, telling him, "Trust me, we don't want to run you off."
"But we've been down this road!" he adds as flashbacks remind us of Rachel's unfaithful ex-boyfriend Dustin, her failed fling with Brady and "one and done" Connor.
"This is our 50th dinner with strange men," Terry jokes. "Trying to cut through some stuff here! It is what it is, bub."
Watch more in the above clip, and don't miss tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch on E!.