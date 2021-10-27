Quvenzhané Wallis Is All Grown Up in Must-See Swagger Premiere Photos

Quvenzhané Wallis is putting the swag in Swagger.



The 18-year-old actress, who first captured the hearts of audiences everywhere in the 2012 film Beasts of the Southern Wild, looked all grown up for the premiere of the Apple+ TV series, Swagger on Oct. 26. In the basketball-centric show, which is executive produced by Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, the Oscar nominee plays a girls basketball standout going up against many opponents, both on and off the court.



For the series' debut event in New York City, Quvenzhané wore a sequined, leopard-printed suit, paired with a black bralette. As for the actress' accessories, she opted for black open-toe heels and a glittery basketball purse, fitting for the occasion.



As moviegoers may remember, Quvenzhané made history in 2012 by becoming the youngest to ever be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress (she was only 6 when she filmed Beasts of the Southern Wild). Since then, she's starred in a number of successful projects, including 12 Years a Slave and Annie.