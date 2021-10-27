People's Choice Awards

Quvenzhané Wallis Is All Grown Up in Must-See Swagger Premiere Photos

Hard to believe but it’s been almost 10 years since we first saw Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis grace the big screen in Beasts of the Southern Wild. See the now-18-year-old star's latest look.

Quvenzhané Wallis is putting the swag in Swagger.
 
The 18-year-old actress, who first captured the hearts of audiences everywhere in the 2012 film Beasts of the Southern Wild, looked all grown up for the premiere of the Apple+ TV series, Swagger on Oct. 26. In the basketball-centric show, which is executive produced by Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, the Oscar nominee plays a girls basketball standout going up against many opponents, both on and off the court.
 
For the series' debut event in New York City, Quvenzhané wore a sequined, leopard-printed suit, paired with a black bralette. As for the actress' accessories, she opted for black open-toe heels and a glittery basketball purse, fitting for the occasion.
 
As moviegoers may remember, Quvenzhané made history in 2012 by becoming the youngest to ever be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress (she was only 6 when she filmed Beasts of the Southern Wild). Since then, she's starred in a number of successful projects, including 12 Years a Slave and Annie.

And although the actress took a little time out of the spotlight—her last TV appearance was in 2019 during a few episodes of Black-ish—she's been quite busy juggling becoming a children's book author and finishing school.

But it looks like Quvenzhané is re-emerging and we are completely tuned in to what she'll do next.

