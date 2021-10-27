People's Choice Awards

See Erika Jayne Confront Kyle Richards for Mocking Her on RHOBH

This queen doesn't forget. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion continues as Erika Jayne reveals she's "keeping score" of her co-stars. Watch her call out Kyle Richards in this preview.

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 27, 2021 3:15 PM
Watch: Erika Jayne's "RHOBH" Reunion From Hell!

Well, this has become a real Mess. 

In an exclusive sneak peek at part three of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, airing tonight, Oct. 27 on BravoErika Jayne confirms that she is paying attention to who her real friends are as her legal drama unfolds. 

"So who is for you, and who is against you?" host Andy Cohen asks. 

"I don't know, you should ask them," Erika coldly states.

Andy adds, "Well, but you said, 'When this is all over, I'm going to remember who was for me and who was against me.'"

And, Erika stands by her statement: "Yes, I'm keeping score." 

Yet, co-star Kyle Richards wants to make her allegiance clear. 

"Can I say something? Because I've been reading stories in the tabloids or whatever online that you were upset with me," the Halloween Kills star starts. "I just hope you know that we were in such a difficult position, and there was many things I know that you couldn't say, but then I thought, there's things that you could say to help us understand a little more, which was very complicated."

Real Housewives Bombshells From Not All Diamonds and Rosé

But, Erika lets her guard down to fully open up about the state of her friendship with Kyle. 

"The thing that hurt me the most was to watch that dinner with you and Mauricio [Umansky] and you [Dorit Kemsley] and PK [Kemsley]," Erika explains, gesturing to both Kyle and Dorit at the reunion. "To watch the four of you mock my life and mock my family really hurt me." 

Cut to a flashback clip of the double date where the foursome joke and laugh about not understanding all of Erika's stories.

Watch the awkward sneak peek above.

Part three of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion airs tonight, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

