Scott Disick Shares Adorable New Photo of Son Reign Getting Into the Holiday Spirit

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Gets Sweet Letter From Son Reign

Reign Disick is making his list and checking it twice.



If you thought you were getting into the yuletide spirit just a tad bit early, rest assured you are not alone. Reign's dad, Scott Disick, shared a cute snap of the 6-year-old thumbing through the pages of a catalog on Oct. 26, captioning the Instagram Story photo, "Hanukkah shopping." And by the looks of it, it's quite clear that Reign already has a head start on what he's hoping to receive this holiday season—considering his laser-sharp focus.



Scott's latest photo of Reign follows another post he shared of the father-son duo spending time together on Oct. 20. As for the caption of that particular photo of his son, whose mom is Scott's ex Kourtney Kardashian, the reality star seemed to be on the listening end of his little one's day, writing, "After school break down with reign."



But, it's not just photos of that serve as the icing on top of an already cute cake, since Reign has also been the star of the show when it comes to videos, too.