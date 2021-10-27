Miranda Cosgrove Reveals 2011 Bus Crash Left Her With “Mystery” Hole in Her Leg

Nickleodeaon Network/Schneider'S Bakery/Kobal/Shutterstock

Especially since the actress recalled asking a few nurses and doctors, and everyone seemed to be just as puzzled as the star, including her surgeon.

"I just picture these surgeons, while you're under," Sean jokingly told Miranda. "Standing next to each other—like a room full of like eight people surrounding your body—while they're working on your ankle, while you're under anesthesia going, 'Hey, did you? Did you make that?' 'No, I didn't. I didn't make that. Did you?' 'No, I didn't.'"