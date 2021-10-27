Miranda Cosgrove Reveals 2011 Bus Crash Left Her With “Mystery” Hole in Her Leg

Add Miranda Cosgrove's post-surgery injury to the list of Unsolved Mysteries.
Back in 2011, the iCarly star was touring across the country for her debut album when her tour bus crashed in the middle night, leaving her with a severe ankle break. And although doctors were able to operate on her ankle successfully, the actress noticed something was amiss when she removed her cast, as she explained to actor Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali during an episode of their HypochondriActor podcast.
"It was so strange, because when I woke up, I had a cast on, like a soft cast, and then later I went back and they removed it," Miranda recalled. "And then that's when I noticed the hole. And I was asking questions like, 'What's this? What's that?' And then I was like, 'Wait, why is there a hole in my leg?' So, they were like, 'Oh, we didn't do that.'"
The School of Rock alum explained that the newly discovered hole was about five inches above the ankle, located almost in the middle of her leg. Eventually, as Miranda revealed, it ended up scabbing over and she doesn't feel any pain from it, but also noted that "you could tell it was like somebody punctured through completely and cut a hole," and added that it became "more of a mystery."
Especially since the actress recalled asking a few nurses and doctors, and everyone seemed to be just as puzzled as the star, including her surgeon.
"I just picture these surgeons, while you're under," Sean jokingly told Miranda. "Standing next to each other—like a room full of like eight people surrounding your body—while they're working on your ankle, while you're under anesthesia going, 'Hey, did you? Did you make that?' 'No, I didn't. I didn't make that. Did you?' 'No, I didn't.'"
Priyanka, a board-certified practicing physician in Internal Medicine, went over a few theories as to how something like that can possibly happen, which led Miranda to reveal she did get one potential answer from her physical therapist.
"And you can tell me if this makes any sense," Miranda said, adding, "The physical therapist told me sometimes they have to drain blood from your foot during the surgery, and that they have to put a hole to fix that."
Priyanka noted that she wasn't familiar with that but "wouldn't rule it out."
"You deserved an answer, and I think the health care system owes that to you," she told Miranda. "If they're going to put you under and do things to your body, you deserve to know what holes are being put in."