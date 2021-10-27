Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Looks "Not So Little Anymore" in New Pic From Dad Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson is celebrating the two special prizes he already has in his life.
The 30-year-old NBA player posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 27 of his daughter True Thompson, 3, who he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian, standing next to Prince Oliver Craig Thompson, 4, the son he shares with ex Jordan Craig. The photos showed the two children posing in front of an array of games at an arcade, and both looked downright giddy.
"Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore," the athlete sweetly captioned his post, adding the hashtag #MyEverything.
A number of loved ones quickly took to the comments section to not only offer adoration for the precious pics, but also to marvel at how big the kids are getting. Among those weighing in was True's mom, Khloe, who wrote, "They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!" She added a heart emoji.
Additionally, Kim Kardashian commented, "I mean!!!!!!! [two heart emojis] I can't handle these two cuties!!!!" And rapper Preme posted, "That can't be Tru when she get so big."
Tristan remains a regular presence in Khloe's life, as he joined the 37-year-old Good American founder and the rest of her family to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement earlier this month in Montecito, Calif. At that time, a source told E! News exclusively that there has been "no label" on their relationship as they continue to co-parent True together.
"They're raising True together," the insider shared. "Tristan is around, and Khloe is happy. He's very supportive, and there's nobody else in her life."