Watch Macklemore Get Grilled by His 6-Year-Old Daughter, Who Prefers Taylor Swift and Adele

Sorry, Macklemore, but in this house we stan Taylor Swift.

The 38-year-old rapper got a harsh reality check when he asked his 6-year-old daughter, Sloane, for her thoughts on his upcoming music. Let's just say it didn't go according to plan.

In an adorable video shared to his Instagram, Macklemore revealed Sloane's hilarious review of his new song "Next Year"—and she was not impressed. "I use [sic] to think I was my own worst critic…Then I had kids," teased the singer, whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty.

Sloane can be seen wearing white headphones as she delivers her hot takes: "Not your best but I still love ya."

She goes on to ask, "Do you know Camila Cabello?" and "Did you ask Taylor Swift to get on this song?"

Sloane, who is the oldest of three, takes a sip from a mug and continues with the interrogation. "Adele wasn't feeling this?" she asks. "Adele and Taylor Swift would be great."