Meet the Wives and Girlfriends of the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros' Hottest Players

Behind every great baseball player is a superstar partner.

As the 2021 MLB World Series kicks into high gear, many sports fans will be paying close attention to every play between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros.

And while the players deserve plenty of credit for striking out batters, hitting home runs or catching that line drive, we can't forget about the wives, girlfriends and partners who support the baseball players all year long.

This month, Chicago Red Stars forward Mallory Pugh has been cheering on her boyfriend Dansby Swanson as he covers the infield for the Atlanta Braves.

There's also Daniella Correa Rodriguez, who received a magical proposal from Houston Astros player Carlos Correa during the 2017 World Series. Spoiler alert: They are now married and expecting their first child together.

And while you may not see these WAGS on TV every game day, we have no doubt they are cheering on their men from home—or maybe a suite inside the stadium.