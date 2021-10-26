This is Sam Asghari's Action-Packed Role In Randall Emmett's Thriller Movie With Mel Gibson

Sam Asghari is heading to the Hot Seat!
The actor (who happens to be engaged to Britney Spears) just booked his next role as SWAT Sergeant Tobias in Randall Emmett's upcoming thriller.
Sam's rep, Brandon Cohen, tells E! News, "He is playing an action-oriented SWAT sergeant."
Hot Seat starts filming soon in Los Angeles and will be Sam's next project following his appearance in Black Monday earlier this year.
In September, Sam shared video footage of himself training for fight scenes and "getting ready for action."
He'll join Mel Gibson and Kevin Dillon in the cast, according to Deadline, which reports that the film follows an ex-hacker who tries to break into banks after his life is threatened. "Gibson plays the man who must try to penetrate the booby-trapped building to get a man (Dillon) off the hot seat," the outlet notes.
A rep for James Cullen Bressack, who is directing Hot Seat, also confirmed the casting news.
In addition to preparing for his latest action-packed role, Sam has been spending time with his new fiancée after popping the question in September. "I can't f--king believe it," the singer shared while revealing her sparkling ring.
He's been by her side throughout the #FreeBritney movement and also shows her two teenage sons "unwavering support," a source told E! News earlier this month.
"Sam one day wants kids of his own with Britney, so him being a part of her kid's life is a great step in showing Britney what kind of a dad he can be, how loyal and committed he is to being a family man," the source said.
Sam is repped by Stride Management, Momentum Talent Agency and BAC Talent.