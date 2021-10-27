People's Choice Awards

Why Celebs Are Inspiring Us to Up Our Sock Game

It Girls everywhere are proving socks are the most underrated fall accessory trend.

By Emily Spain, Carly Shihadeh Oct 27, 2021 1:00 PM
If you can't already tell, we're in a fall shoe state of mind. From loafers and oxfords to boots and clogs, there are so many footwear styles on our fall mood board. While a sophisticated silhouette can turn heads, celebs like Hailey BieberEmma Chamberlain and Elsa Hosk have demonstrated it's all about the socks!

While you're probably thinking that it's a no-brainer to rep socks during the colder months, It Girls everywhere are proving your socks deserve to be on display. So, what does that mean? Think frilly socks, sheer styles with embroidered designs or thick wool socks that can peek through your boots or compliment your loafers. The best part? Socks are super affordable!

Below, we rounded up various trending sock styles that will help you take your shoe selfies up a notch.

Hanes Women's 3-Pack Lightweight ComfortSoft Mid-Calf Crew Socks

You can't go wrong with these classic white mid-calf socks. They'll make your loafers, oxfords or sneakers look that much more cool.

$8
Amazon

Hologram Daphne Socks

We are obsessed with these sheer socks adorned with holographic flowers. Definitely adding these to our cart!

$36
Free People

Gold Toe Women's Classic Turn Cuff Socks Pack

These neutral-colored socks are a must for fall! They're ideal for the days you want them to blend in with your boots or put them on display.

$12
Amazon

Ruffle Sock Pack

For lovers of cottagecore fashion, these floral socks will look so cute with a pair of combats boots or oxfords.

$30
Free People

Flecked Boot Socks

Also available in pink, these thick wool socks will keep your feet stylish and cozy all year long.

$24
Anthropologie

FXmimior Fashion Women Hot Glitter and Stars See-Thru Tulle Socks

Okay how perfect are these glitter star socks for upcoming holiday parties?! And they're only $8!

$8
Amazon

Heartbreaker Sheer Ankle Sock by SockSeason

We heart these sheer ankle socks! The green color is so dreamy for fall, too.

$12
Etsy

Womens Crew Socks Ruffled Cotton Casual Socks for Women 5-Pack

Add a pop of color to your shoe game with these adorable cotton socks.

$13
Amazon

Women's Past Life Sheer Socks

These nylon socks are super groovy! They'll look so fun with a pair of chunky loafers.

$16
$11
Richer Poorer

Delaney Ribbed Leg Warmer

For more warmth, add these leg warmers to your fit. Equally cozy and cute!

$48
Free People

Ruffle Ankle Sock 3-Pack

Maybe it's because Halloween is coming up or we gravitate towards pumpkin spice everything, but this pack of fall-approved socks is calling our name.

$20
Urban Outfitters

Ella Collegiate Knit Sock

These knit socks are giving us Sporty Spice and we're here for it!

$16
2 for $20
Urban Outfitters

Ready for more celeb-loved trends? Check out these oversized scarves to up the cozy factor of your wardrobe.

