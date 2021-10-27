Why Celebs Are Inspiring Us to Up Our Sock Game

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you can't already tell, we're in a fall shoe state of mind. From loafers and oxfords to boots and clogs, there are so many footwear styles on our fall mood board. While a sophisticated silhouette can turn heads, celebs like Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain and Elsa Hosk have demonstrated it's all about the socks!

While you're probably thinking that it's a no-brainer to rep socks during the colder months, It Girls everywhere are proving your socks deserve to be on display. So, what does that mean? Think frilly socks, sheer styles with embroidered designs or thick wool socks that can peek through your boots or compliment your loafers. The best part? Socks are super affordable!

Below, we rounded up various trending sock styles that will help you take your shoe selfies up a notch.