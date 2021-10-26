Where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Really Stand When It Comes to Having a Baby

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are planning a future together.
A source close to The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum tells E! News the newly engaged couple wants to have a baby together and is "hoping to be expecting by next year."
The insider says Kourtney and Travis "both love kids," with another separate source saying, "They would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done."
"Now that she's with Travis, she wants it even more," the second source shares.
According to a third source, the Kardashian-Jenner family wholeheartedly supports the couple as they navigate this new chapter in their relationship. "They are both really great parents and enjoy spending time with their families," the insider shares. "Travis has been known to be such an amazing dad, so it seems like the natural thing for them to do."
Kourtney herself has dropped hints that she wants to expand her family with the Blink-182 drummer.
In January, a fan asked if she was pregnant and she responded, "No I wish." Then, in April, the poosh founder added that she wants her followers to "put the blessing out there."
More recently, she and friend Megan Fox jokingly described their respective partners as their "future baby daddies" at the 2021 MTV VMA Awards.
Though the remarks were made in jest, a source previously told E! News in July that Kourtney and Travis are "in it for the long haul."
"They are head over heels and never experienced love like this," the insider shared. "Kourtney is the happiest. Travis adores her and treats her so well. It's very different than her other relationships and all positive."
Moreover, the source said that their "families mesh seamlessly," revealing, "Kourtney is so close with Travis' kids now and vice versa. They have become a family unit together and it's special."
Their blended family is comprised of Kourtney's kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis is a father to Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, along with his 22-year-old stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.
Now that the couple is engaged, they're planning their big day and a source told E! News Kourtney wants "to do the whole big traditional wedding ceremony and everything."