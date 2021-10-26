The Truth About Those Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Split Rumors

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Step Out After Pregnancy Announcement

Despite recent social media speculation that Olivia Munn and John Mulaney may have gone their separate ways, a source tells E! News that the two are "still together."



The relationship between the soon-to-be-parents became a trending topic on social media over the weekend after reports suggested that the couple had broken up. That's not the case, says the insider, who reveals the stars are currently enjoying a trip together.

The comedian, 39, and the Love Wedding Repeat actress, 41, were first rumored to be dating in May of this year. Fast forward to early September, when John confirmed during a visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers that the two were expecting their first child together.



"In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn," the comedian told host Seth Meyers at the time. "I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy."



"It is a very lucky thing to have met this woman," John added of Olivia, calling his new relationship "really beautiful."