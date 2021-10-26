RHOP's Candiace Dillard Responds to Rumors About a Nicki Minaj Feud & Saladgate

Watch : Candiace Dillard Bassett Says Nicki Minaj Made Her Clutch WHAT?!

E! News' Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester said it best: The Real Housewives of Potomac "is getting crazy!"

This Sunday marks the Bravo show's season six finale, and soon, fans will finally get to witness what went down at the reunion when Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance. Perhaps a showdown with Candiace Dillard?

Not exactly, according to the RHOP star herself. She stopped by Daily Pop on Tuesday, Oct. 26, giving E! News the exclusive on the reunion speculation that has left her utterly confused.

"There are rumors that Nicki and I got into a fist fight—Where? Where on god's green earth?" Candiace told Justin and Daily Pop guest host Cynthia Bailey. "I'm flabbergasted that people are making up these rumors."

The "Drive Back" singer also dismissed the notion that Nicki was particularly tough on her compared to the other Housewives.

"She definitely came hard for everyone," Candiace explained. "I will say, I thought she was going to be really hard on me because of the way she was kind of talking on social media, so I was prepared. But when she came in, she didn't start with me so I kind of got to see what she was going to give. And I said, 'Okay, this is about to be a fun match.'"