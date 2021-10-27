The Bachelor's Lauren Lane Size-Inclusive Kohl's Collab Is as Cozy as It Is Cute

We interviewed Lauren Lane because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Lauren's own collection. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We've been trying to emulate Lauren Lane's (née Bushnell) style, ever since she stepped out of the limo on The Bachelor. A lot of the time when we track down our favorite styles from people in the public eye, those price points can stretch the budget. However, Lauren has just collaborated with Kohl's to drop the Lauren Lane x Sonoma Goods For Life Collection, which is a size inclusive drop with sizes ranging from XS to 5X with prices from $36-$78. In an interview with E! News, Lauren said, "I really wanted to create pieces that were versatile and attainable and Kohl's is a brand that does both of those two things incredibly well."
She explained, "Cozy was definitely a goal of mine. As a new mom especially I find myself putting comfort above just about anything so I really wanted to create comfortable pieces that are cute, easy to style with any wardrobe, and look great on all body types." Lauren dished on her favorite pieces, modeling the pieces with her family, and the importance of provide size-inclusive options.
E!: You did the campaign with your mom, Kristin Bushnell, and your sister Mollie Holland (née Bushnell). Why was it important to include them in this huge milestone of your career and in the campaign itself? What was it like shooting on set with them?
LL: Any time spent with my mom and sister makes life so much better. They truly are my best friends. Having them included in this campaign was so much fun plus they both have such great taste so they offered up great ideas during the design phase. It was great because they both are petite so when trying on samples they had a completely different body type than me so we were able to really choose items that looked great on all three of us!
E!: The collection is size inclusive. Was that a make or break it requirement for you?
LL: Definitely! Social media is one of those things that definitely has its pros and cons but one great thing it's done for me is bring to light how many huge brands still aren't size inclusive. It was important to me that we tried to design something for everyone.
E!: You wore some of the pieces when you were pregnant, as seen on your Instagram. How did the pieces make you feel when you were pregnant?
LL: This was something that was also really important to me! When I got pregnant I realized how many clothing items I had that were not pregnancy friendly so the timing of this line actually was great and forced me to think about how items could transition from pre-pregnancy to post-pregnancy.
E!: How do you juggle being a wife, mother, business woman and now a clothing designer?
LL: I'm sure every mom finds this question amusing because I feel like you just just kind of surviving at all times- or at least that's how I feel. Sometimes I don't feel like I'm juggling it all that well and then other times I'm reminded that I'm trying my best and that's all that matters! The most important thing for me is putting my family first so anything on top of that I've just been very selective with what I commit to and what I say no to. I've definitely learned it's better to focus on a few things at a time and really give it my all rather than do too many things at once and be spread too thin.
Check out some pieces from Lauren's collection below.
Women's Sonoma Goods For Life x Lauren Lane Plaid Shacket
"The plaid shacket is warm, versatile, and the perfect piece for fall. You can wear it as a jacket or as a dress with booties or booties," Lauren said. This shacket is also available in blue.
Women's Sonoma Goods For Life x Lauren Lane Rib Sweater Dress
The new mom shared, "This dress would be great for my pregnant mamas! It's super soft and cozy and looks cute with a great pair of sneakers or can be worn with a pair of trendy knee high boots to really dress it up."
Women's Sonoma Goods For Life x Lauren Lane Knit Jogger Pants
Lauren described these joggers as "so soft," suggesting that we should style them with the plaid shacket to create "the perfect outfit for any day of the week."
Women's Sonoma Goods For Life x Lauren Lane Argyle Cardigan
This argyle sweater is available in sizes ranging from XS to 4X. You can wear it over a tank and jeans, a dress, button it up all the way, button it up partially, or leave it open. It's a very versatile item that you can style many ways.
Women's Sonoma Goods For Life x Lauren Lane 'Love' Sweater
This classic-looking, striped sweater is just what you need to feel cozy and chic.
Women's Sonoma Goods For Life x Lauren Lane Mockneck Sweater
This is the comfy sweater you've been dreaming of. This light blue is to die for and this mockneck top is also available in ivory.
Women's Sonoma Goods For Life x Lauren Lane Fairisle Sweater & Socks Set
Feel cute and warm when you wear this sweater along with the matching socks. This is just what you need for lounging around the house. There's also a grey and blue set.
Women's Sonoma Goods For Life x Lauren Lane Rib Sweater Skirt
Rock this skirt with your favorite pair of sneakers or booties. You can create so many different looks with this sweater skirt all year round, which is also available in ivory.
Women's Sonoma Goods For Life x Lauren Lane Rib Drop Shoulder Sweater
This ribbed sweater has a boatneck and drop-shoulder sleeves. It's comfortable, but you can easily dress it up. This ribbed top is also available in ivory.
If you're looking for more The Bachelor-approved picks, check out these Amazon fashion favorites from Jade Roper Tolbert and Catherine Giudici Lowe's Amazon beauty must-haves.