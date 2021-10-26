Watch Tori Spelling Dodge Question About Where She Stands With Dean McDermott

Watch : Watch Tori Spelling Awkwardly Avoid Dean McDermott Question

Tori Spelling does not want to talk about her relationship with Dean McDermott.

The 48-year-old actress remained tight-lipped when guest host Whitney Cummings asked her about it during the Oct. 26 episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

"So we are on The Wendy Williams program," the 39-year-old comedian said. "You're allowed to hit me in the face, but I do have to ask: What is going on with that guy? Dean?"

Spelling replied, "You know I'm not going to answer that."

"Fair enough. Fair enough," Cummings said. "We asked. I love you. This is somebody who has strong boundaries, and she's controlling the narrative and she answers the questions she wants to ask when she wants to answer them, and I respect that and I love that about you."

As for Spelling, she seemed happy to move on with the interview. "That's awesome," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum noted. "So what are you going to ask me next?"