Watch Tori Spelling Dodge Question About Where She Stands With Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling does not want to talk about her relationship with Dean McDermott.
The 48-year-old actress remained tight-lipped when guest host Whitney Cummings asked her about it during the Oct. 26 episode of The Wendy Williams Show.
"So we are on The Wendy Williams program," the 39-year-old comedian said. "You're allowed to hit me in the face, but I do have to ask: What is going on with that guy? Dean?"
Spelling replied, "You know I'm not going to answer that."
"Fair enough. Fair enough," Cummings said. "We asked. I love you. This is somebody who has strong boundaries, and she's controlling the narrative and she answers the questions she wants to ask when she wants to answer them, and I respect that and I love that about you."
As for Spelling, she seemed happy to move on with the interview. "That's awesome," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum noted. "So what are you going to ask me next?"
The interview comes amid split speculation and after Spelling was spotted at a California farmers market without her wedding ring on in March. McDermott, 54, addressed the breakup rumors during the Sept. 15 episode of The Feminine Warrior Podcast.
"It's just weird that people need to know," he said. "'What's going on with Tori and Dean? She's not wearing her ring.' Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?'"
For what it's worth, McDermott said Spelling was spotted without her band because she took it off to wash her hands "and forgot to put it back on."
However, this isn't the first time the pair, who have been married since 2006, raised eyebrows. Last year, Spelling posted a picture of her family's Christmas card to Instagram. The photo showed the TV star smiling alongside the five children she shares with McDermott and holding up a photo of him on an iPad. While Spelling noted in the caption that McDermott was "away for work" and that they did their "best to incorporate him," some followers still had questions.
"It explained where I was on the Christmas card," McDermott recalled on the podcast. "And they're like, 'He wasn't at the photo shoot for the Christmas?' Something's going on.'"
McDermott also addressed why he's been seen without his ring. "I had a silicone utility ring that I took off when I was playing golf, and I put it in my pocket," he said on the podcast. "And when I take my glove out, it fell out on the golf course. So, I lost my utility ring and then somebody saw that. 'He doesn't have his ring.' So now, everybody's in a titter, so I'm like, 'Forget it, I'm not going to replace it. Just let them think it.'"
This isn't the first time Spelling has chosen to keep the details of their marriage private. Back in June, during an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, host Jeff Lewis suggested Spelling would have told him if she and McDermott were going through any challenges. She replied, "No, 'cause then you spill my s--t right here. Of course I'm not going to tell you what's really going on."
She did, however, indicate that she and McDermott were sleeping in separate rooms. "Since he left—this is not good, you guys—but since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country, [the kids] have all stayed with me," she said. "So, I currently still have four in the bedroom with me, who have yet to go back to their rooms."
Watch the video to see Spelling's interview.