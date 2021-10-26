Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Sandra Bullock in Her First Big Role Since Bird Box

Watch Netflix’s first trailer for the Sandra Bullock–led The Unforgivable, in select theaters Nov. 23 and on Netflix Dec. 10.

By Jillian Fabiano Oct 26, 2021 6:24 PMTags
MoviesTVSandra BullockCelebritiesNetflix

Get ready to grab that popcorn, everyone, because Sandra Bullock is back.

Yes, you read that correctly and yes, we are totally freaking out. Netflix has announced that Bullock will be starring in a new film for the streamer, The Unforgivable, which will be in select theaters on Tuesday, Nov. 23, and on Netflix Friday, Dec. 10. Thankfully, they gave us more than Two Weeks Notice to mentally prepare.

With The Unforgivable being Bullock's first big role since 2018's Bird Box—a.k.a. the scary movie with the blindfolds—it has officially been three years too long since the Oscar winner has graced the big screen.

Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, and starring Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal, Rob Morgan and Vincent D'Onofrio, The Unforgivable follows Ruth Slater (Bullock) and the judgement she faces as she re-enters society after a 20-year prison sentence for killing a cop.

An ominous voice even warns Ruth over the phone, "You're gonna pay for what you did."

photos
Sandra Bullock's Best Rom-Com Movies

Nonetheless, Ruth seems determined to withstand this tough transition on the outside in order to reconnect her estranged younger sister, Katie. Though, the question remains, will Katie even want to see Ruth?

Trending Stories

1

See Kim, Rob & More Kardashians in Never-Before-Seen Halloween Pics

2

Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips

3

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green Reunite In Person After 20 Years

In fact, Katie's guardians pose this very question, noting in the first look, "What would Katherine gain by meeting her now?"

A distraught Ruth later begs, "Don't treat me like I don't exist! Tell her about me."

See the intense first trailer for yourself in the video above.

Trending Stories

1

See Kim, Rob & More Kardashians in Never-Before-Seen Halloween Pics

2

Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips

3

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green Reunite In Person After 20 Years

4

Dave Chappelle Addresses Backlash to "Transphobic" Netflix Special

5

33 Cheap Things to Make Your Home Look Expensive

Latest News

This Dog DNA Kit Can Help You Get to Know Your Pup Better

Step Inside Vanessa Hudgens' European-Inspired Los Feliz Home

Why Kathryn Hahn Is No Longer Playing Joan Rivers

Exclusive

This Keith Urban Tribute Artist Wows Clash of the Cover Bands

Update!

35 Must-Have Advent Calendars You Can Shop Right Now

Why Is Terry Bradshaw Splurging at Sutton Stracke's Boutique?

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Baby Plans