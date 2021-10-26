Julianna Margulies Defends Playing a Queer Character on The Morning Show

Watch : Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston on "Morning Show" Return

Julianna Margulies is feeling good about her role on The Morning Show, even if it's sparked some controversy.

On Monday, Oct. 25's episode of CBS Mornings, the Good Wife alum discussed playing UBA news anchor Laura Peterson, who currently has a romantic story line with Reese Witherspoon's character, Bradley Jackson, in season two of the Apple TV+ hit. Margulies said the role resonated with her, and, co-host Nate Burleson asked her to weigh in on the question of whether straight actors should portray LGBTQ+ characters.

"I can understand that," she said. "My response also would be we're all making assumptions as to who I am and what my past is and what all of our pasts are."

The former ER actress went on to note that she would never try to play someone of a different race, but added, "I am an actress and I am supposed to embody another character, whatever their sexuality is doesn't matter to me."

To further expand on her point Margulies asked the following rhetorical questions: "Are you telling me that because I'm a mother I can never play a woman who's never had a child? Or if you've never been married that you can't play a married woman?"