Will Paris Hilton "Pull the Plug" on Carter Reum Romance? Paris in Love Teases Wedding Tension

Is Paris Hilton getting "cold feet" ahead of her wedding day?
That's the question Nicky Hilton is asking her sister in the first trailer for Peacock's new docuseries, Paris in Love. Premiering on Nov. 11—with new episodes dropping every Thursday—the 13-episode series will follow Paris and fiancé Carter Reum as they prepare to say "I do." And as many couples know, planning a wedding can be stressful.
"As you can imagine," Carter, a venture capitalist, says in the teaser, "marrying Paris Hilton is quite different than what I expected."
In fact, Carter likely didn't anticipate Kathy Hilton's involvement in her daughter's wedding. As she tells Paris in the trailer, "This is like, my wedding too. He just needs to stay in his lane."
Carter's response? "I'm happy to stay in my lane," he says. "We just need you and your mom to start moving in your lane."
Paris then raises eyebrows when she admits she doesn't "know" the date of the wedding yet—and is even accused of "stalling a little bit."
At one point, Carter—who proposed to Paris in February after about a year of dating—tells his fiancée that this is her "last chance to pull the plug on me." Later, Paris breaks down in tears during a conversation with her mom and sister.
"I want to grow up but I wanna make sure I make the right choice," she says. "I just don't want to be alone forever."
Amid the tears, Paris will also share the happiest moments of her wedding journey with fans—like finding her dress! Plus, cameras will also take viewers inside Paris and Carter's joint bachelor-bachelorette party in Las Vegas. But will the couple ultimately make it to the altar? You'll have to watch and find out.
Mark your calendars and prepare for a rare glimpse into Paris' inner circle, starting this November.
Ahead of the premiere, check out the first trailer for Paris in Love above!
