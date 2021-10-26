Will Paris Hilton "Pull the Plug" on Carter Reum Romance? Paris in Love Teases Wedding Tension

Watch : Paris Hilton's Heartfelt Letter to Boyfriend Carter Reum

Is Paris Hilton getting "cold feet" ahead of her wedding day?

That's the question Nicky Hilton is asking her sister in the first trailer for Peacock's new docuseries, Paris in Love. Premiering on Nov. 11—with new episodes dropping every Thursday—the 13-episode series will follow Paris and fiancé Carter Reum as they prepare to say "I do." And as many couples know, planning a wedding can be stressful.

"As you can imagine," Carter, a venture capitalist, says in the teaser, "marrying Paris Hilton is quite different than what I expected."

In fact, Carter likely didn't anticipate Kathy Hilton's involvement in her daughter's wedding. As she tells Paris in the trailer, "This is like, my wedding too. He just needs to stay in his lane."

Carter's response? "I'm happy to stay in my lane," he says. "We just need you and your mom to start moving in your lane."

Paris then raises eyebrows when she admits she doesn't "know" the date of the wedding yet—and is even accused of "stalling a little bit."