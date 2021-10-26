The Families of 28 Missing Indigenous Women Seek Justice in Haunting New Documentary

"I feel like I have a target on my back."
The haunting statement is all too true for Indigenous American women, especially in Big Horn County, Montana. The trailer for Oxygen's new documentary, Murdered and Missing in Montana, premiering Friday, Nov. 12, investigates why these cases remain unsolved—and at times, even overlooked.
"Native American women are the most stalked, raped and murdered out of any women in America," the trailer states. "They go missing, they're found dead. What's the pattern?"
The "crisis in Montana" stems from 28 missing women in Big Horn County where assailants are believed to be taking advantage of reservation laws. "If a non-tribal person commits a murder on a reservation, tribal police can't even make the arrest," a lawyer explains in the teaser.
Or, as one Indigenous woman explains, Big Horn County is where someone can go to "get away with murder."
Even a law enforcement officer agrees: "Why are these cases not being investigated? No arrests, no charges brought. It keeps happening over, over and over again."
The 90-minute special event documentary focuses on the disappearance and mysterious deaths of three Indigenous girls, per a press statement.
The documentary "aims to bring awareness to the ongoing crimes against Indigenous girls and women in Montana, which has one of the highest rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women in the country," the release noted. "It exposes the limited resources given to investigate due to unclear jurisdiction but also what exactly can be done to protect the vulnerable."
The trio of girls who were murdered—Henny Scott, Kaysera Stops Pretty Places and Selena Not Afraid—all lived on the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Reservations. Attorney, investigative journalist and former criminal prosecutor Loni Coombs speaks with former Montana Sheriff, Phylliss Firecrow to compare the three cases.
"Their voices need to be heard," the trailer concludes.
Watch the haunting first look above.
Murdered and Missing in Montana is produced by KT STUDIOS, with Stephanie Lydecker, Skye Borgman and Courtney Armstrong serving as executive producers.
Murdered and Missing in Montana premieres Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. on Oxygen.
(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)