TikTok Star Ali Abulaban Pleads Not Guilty to Double Murder of Wife and Male Victim

Ali Abulaban, known as JinnKid on social media, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murdering his wife and a male victim.

Abulaban, who has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok and YouTube with his comedy skits and impressions, was arrested on Oct. 21 after reporting the shooting of his wife Ana Abulaban, 28, and a man identified as Rayburn Cardenas Barron, 29, at his apartment in San Diego, police confirmed. Officers discovered Ana and Rayburn inside the apartment with apparent gunshot wounds to their upper bodies and were pronounced dead at the scene around 3:30 p.m.

After being found driving in his car, Ali, 29, was detained, questioned and ultimately arrested and charged. At his arraignment on Monday, Oct. 25, it was revealed he pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder along with "special-circumstance allegations of multiple killings," The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

He had allegedly installed a listening device on his 5-year-old daughter's iPad, a prosecutor said in court, according to the Union-Tribune. The prosecutor claimed he went to his wife's home and shot both of the victims after hearing them talking.