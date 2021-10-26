TikTok Star Ali Abulaban Pleads Not Guilty to Double Murder of Wife and Male Victim

Ali Abulaban, known as JinnKid on social media, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murdering his wife and a male victim.
Abulaban, who has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok and YouTube with his comedy skits and impressions, was arrested on Oct. 21 after reporting the shooting of his wife Ana Abulaban, 28, and a man identified as Rayburn Cardenas Barron, 29, at his apartment in San Diego, police confirmed. Officers discovered Ana and Rayburn inside the apartment with apparent gunshot wounds to their upper bodies and were pronounced dead at the scene around 3:30 p.m.
After being found driving in his car, Ali, 29, was detained, questioned and ultimately arrested and charged. At his arraignment on Monday, Oct. 25, it was revealed he pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder along with "special-circumstance allegations of multiple killings," The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
He had allegedly installed a listening device on his 5-year-old daughter's iPad, a prosecutor said in court, according to the Union-Tribune. The prosecutor claimed he went to his wife's home and shot both of the victims after hearing them talking.
Police confirmed that Ali's daughter was with him at the time of his arrest but not at the time of the shooting. He reportedly picked her up before calling police while he drove.
Just days before the shooting, on Oct. 18, Ana asked Ali to move out, the Union-Tribune reported, citing Deputy District Attorney Taren Brast. According to Brast, Ali snuck into the apartment three days later while Ana was gone, installed the app and trashed the home. The prosecutor said Ali later accused his wife of cheating and allegedly confessed to detectives, per the Union-Tribune.
According to the newspaper, he was ordered by a judge to be jailed without bail and must stay away from his daughter as part of a protective order.