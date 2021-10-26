Kris Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Halloween Photos of the Kardashians (Including Rob!)

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's ICONIC Halloween Costumes

A blast from the past.

Kris Jenner is getting into the Halloween spirit! The momager took to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 26 to share a few of the family's previous costumes from years past, including young Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner as pirates, Rob Kardashian as Trolls' King Peppy and Kris herself as Cruella de Vil.

"Love looking back at our family Halloween costumes over the years!!!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned the post. "So many amazing memories!!!"

Also among the collection of never-before-seen snapshots were Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian donning Wizard of Oz-themed ensembles to match Kris' Dorothy look one year. The trio of sisters doesn't exactly opt for DIY costumes anymore, so it's adorable to see the simpler looks before the days of realistic recreations and extravagant ensembles.

For example, remember Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas, one of Kris' most iconic costumes of all time? If you somehow answered "no," not to worry—Kris included a throwback photo of the look in her post, along with a close-up of her regal Cleopatra costume in 2018.