Graduate Student Jelani Day's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Gabby Petito's Cause of Death Revealed

Authorities have confirmed that Jelani Day, the 25-year-old speech pathology student whose body was found in the Illinois River on Sept. 4, died by drowning.



Though the cause of death has been established, according to the LaSalle County Coroner's report released on Monday, Oct. 25, "The manner in which Mr. Day went into the Illinois River is currently unknown."



Day's last known sighting was on Aug. 24 while he was on the Illinois State University campus, according to NBC News. Bloomington police said security video showed Day going to a Bloomington cannabis dispensary earlier that morning. Two days later, investigators located his white Chrysler in Peru, Ill., about an hour north of Bloomington. The outlet also reported that Day's clothes were left in the vehicle.



On Sept. 23, almost a month after his family reported him missing on Aug. 25, the LaSalle County Coroner confirmed that a body found in the Illinois River earlier that month belonged to the graduate student.