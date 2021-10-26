Stassie Karanikolaou's PrettyLittleThing Collab Has Us Ready to Dress Up Again

We interviewed Stassie Karanikolaou because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Stassie's own collection. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sure, sweats are great and all, but nothing beats that feeling of being dressed to impressed. When you look good, you feel good, and that's just the motivation we need sometimes. And that's where Stassi Karanikolaou comes in. The social media sensation just dropped her first collection with PrettyLittleThing, telling E! News, "It's been special for me to return to dressing up. It's something that my friends and I love to do…dress up, spend time together, have a nice dinner. So for me, dressing up again is really also about recognizing that we are able to be back around our friends and family again and enjoy each other's company."

We are all about that return to dressing up. As per usual, PrettyLittleThing is incredibly affordable and size inclusive, with Stassie's pieces ranging in sizes from 0 to 26. Keep on scrolling to see our exclusive interview with Stassie, her favorite items from the collection, styling suggestions, and more.