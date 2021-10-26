Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's 100 Days Sober

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Pens Letter Amid Cyberbullying Scandal: "I Was a Troll"

Chrissy Teigen is marking a memorable milestone.

The Cravings: All Together cookbook author opened up about being 100 days sober in her first TV interview since cyberbullying allegations that began in May. "I'm so excited. I feel so good, I feel very clear-headed," Teigen revealed to Today host Hoda Kotb on Oct. 26.

The star first announced she was four weeks sober in December 2020 after publicly acknowledging she was "drinking too much" over the years.

As for the cyberbullying controversy, Teigen explained, "I feel like I've done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully they've seen me be better."

Teigen previously penned a public apology for past tweets and DMs to Courtney Stodden, Michael Costello and Farrah Abraham.

"There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn't deserve them. No one does," Teigen wrote in an open letter on Medium in June. "Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."