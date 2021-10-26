Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's 100 Days Sober

Chrissy Teigen is marking a memorable milestone.
The Cravings: All Together cookbook author opened up about being 100 days sober in her first TV interview since cyberbullying allegations that began in May. "I'm so excited. I feel so good, I feel very clear-headed," Teigen revealed to Today host Hoda Kotb on Oct. 26.
The star first announced she was four weeks sober in December 2020 after publicly acknowledging she was "drinking too much" over the years.
As for the cyberbullying controversy, Teigen explained, "I feel like I've done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully they've seen me be better."
Teigen previously penned a public apology for past tweets and DMs to Courtney Stodden, Michael Costello and Farrah Abraham.
"There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn't deserve them. No one does," Teigen wrote in an open letter on Medium in June. "Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."
On Today, Teigen reflected on her past behavior. "I think you learn so much in the moments where you do lose so much, you lose it all, your world is kind of turned upside down," she revealed. "For me it was a big moment of, 'Wow, I need to find out how I can be better, how I can grow from this, learn from this.' There's that old cliché like I'm glad it happened, but truly it made me a stronger person, a better person."
And, Teigen shared that she is committed to change for the sake of setting a role model for her two children with husband John Legend: Luna, 5, and Miles, 3.
"I look at my kids and I look at what I want their values to be and how I want them to treat people, and to see that in myself that I wasn't doing that," Teigen noted. "The hardest part for me was realizing, my goodness, this really had an effect on people...You don't really think about the impact and the person on the other side."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)