Princess Mako of Japan Loses Royal Status After Marrying Commoner Kei Komuro

Princess Mako of Japan is officially married.

The niece of Emperor Naruhito wed her longtime love Kei Komuro in Tokyo on Oct. 26. While many royal weddings are marked with a grand celebration, the couple's nuptials were quiet. According to The New York Times, there was a trip to the registry office handled by royal representatives. The Associated Press also reported there was no wedding banquet or other marriage rituals.

Because Mako is marrying a commoner, she must relinquish her royal title, Imperial House Law states. And if she has children in the future, they will also not have any royal status.

Following the nuptials, The New York Times noted that Mako—who will now be referred to as Mako Komuro—may move to New York, where her husband works at a law firm. The AP also reported she turned down a payment of 140 million yen (approximately $1.23 million), which she was entitled to receive for leaving the imperial family. As a result, The New York Times added, the bride and groom will live off Komuro's salary.