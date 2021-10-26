All Time Low Denies "Unequivocally False" Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

All Time Low has issued a statement about the "unequivocally false" allegations made against its bandmates.

On Monday, Oct. 25, the band posted a statement to their social media channels addressing accusations of unspecified "inappropriate behavior" that they describe as "absolutely and unequivocally false." All four band members, Alex Gaskarth, Jack Barakat, Zack Merrick and Rian Dawson signed the note.

According to the group, the allegations were first made in a TikTok video that "gained traction a few weeks ago alluding to inappropriate behavior within our camp." They stated that they chose not to address the allegations "because of the glaring inconsistencies in the story, and the apparent reluctance to mention us by name."

"We felt that a response would have elevated and escalated an outright lie, and in doing so, robbed actual victims of abuse of their very real and very important collective voice," the group explained. "We have only ever wanted to cultivate and nurture a culture around our shows and band that is welcoming, healthy and safe."