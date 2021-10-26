Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

All Time Low Denies "Unequivocally False" Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

All Time Low issued a statement denying that any band or team members showed "inappropriate behavior.” The musicians said they stand with victims of abuse.

By Cydney Contreras Oct 26, 2021 11:47 AMTags
MusicCelebritiesSexual Assault
All Time LowDavid Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

All Time Low has issued a statement about the "unequivocally false" allegations made against its bandmates.

On Monday, Oct. 25, the band posted a statement to their social media channels addressing accusations of unspecified "inappropriate behavior" that they describe as "absolutely and unequivocally false." All four band members, Alex Gaskarth, Jack Barakat, Zack Merrick and Rian Dawson signed the note.

According to the group, the allegations were first made in a TikTok video that "gained traction a few weeks ago alluding to inappropriate behavior within our camp." They stated that they chose not to address the allegations "because of the glaring inconsistencies in the story, and the apparent reluctance to mention us by name." 

"We felt that a response would have elevated and escalated an outright lie, and in doing so, robbed actual victims of abuse of their very real and very important collective voice," the group explained. "We have only ever wanted to cultivate and nurture a culture around our shows and band that is welcoming, healthy and safe."

photos
Hollywood's Many Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct

They continued, "It is with that in mind that we have to state with outright certainty, that what is being said about us is completely and utterly false."

The group added that they are "investigating further the source of these false allegations," and intend to seek "legal recourse" because they "take these allegations very seriously."

They did not describe the specifics of the allegations they were referring to.

Trending Stories

1

Mason Disick Looks So Grown Up During Lunch With Dad Scott Disick

2

Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips

3

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Impact Ex Kanye "Ye" West Still Has on Her

All Time Low reiterated that they stand with victims of abuse, "but we cannot and will not fuel or amplify lies that only cloud and distort the true stories of those who need to be heard and represented." 

The group then shared that they have only ever sought to make their concerts and fanbase feel included in their lives, describing saying that they "respect and cherish the sanctity of this fanbase and the connections we've made with you through the years."

"It is difficult and disheartening to have to make this statement knowing that the allegations against our camp are completely unfounded and false," the group continued, "but at this point it is of the upmost importance to us that you know we hear you, we stand with victims and we stand collectively for the truth."

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images

Jack, the lead guitarist, noted on his Twitter account, "While the four of us wrote this statement together, I feel the need to personally refute the claims being made against me and us, as they are 100 percent false."

Trending Stories

1

Mason Disick Looks So Grown Up During Lunch With Dad Scott Disick

2

Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips

3

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Impact Ex Kanye "Ye" West Still Has on Her

4

Ireland Baldwin Calls Out "Hateful" Candace Owens Over Movie Shooting

5

See Adam Levine React After Fan Jumps Onstage During Maroon 5 Concert

Latest News

Princess Mako Loses Royal Status After Marrying Boyfriend Kei Komuro

Is Cardi B Going to Be on You Season 4? Penn Badgley Says…

Celebs Prove It's Finally Time to Break Out Your Oversized Scarves

All Time Low Says Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior Are "False"

Why Beauty Babes Love Millie Bobby Brown's Florence by Mills

33 Cheap Things to Make Your Home Look Expensive

Exclusive

Olympian April Ross Has an Urgent Health Message That You Need to Hear