Gwyneth Paltrow Says She "Almost Died" Giving Birth to Daughter Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow is letting her fans know about a health scare she experienced while giving birth to her first child.

The 49-year-old Iron Man star was a guest on the Monday, Oct. 25 episode of podcast Armchair Expert, where she and host Dax Shepard discussed how people's bodies change throughout the aging process.

This led Gwyneth, who shares daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15, with ex-husband Chris Martin, to describe the difficulty she experienced while in labor with Apple, who the star welcomed via C-section in May 2004.

"I had two cesareans," shared Gwyneth, who married Brad Falchuk in 2018. "My daughter was an emergency. It was crazy—we almost died. It was, like, not good."

The goop founder did not offer more specifics about the situation before adding, "Anyway, there's a big scar across your body, and you're like, 'Oh, wow, that didn't used to be there.' And it's not that it's bad, or you want to judge it, but you're just like, 'Oh, my god.'"