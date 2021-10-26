Ireland Baldwin Calls Out "Hateful" Candace Owens For "Foul" Take on Alec Baldwin Movie Shooting

Ireland Baldwin and Candace Owens used their social media platforms to exchange tense words.
On Monday, Oct. 25, Ireland took to her Instagram Story to criticize Candace after the conservative pundit suggested in a since-deleted tweet that it could be seen as "poetic justice" that Ireland's dad, Alec Baldwin, accidentally misfired a prop gun last week on the set of the movie Rust. The firearm discharge fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Ireland shared a photo of Candace, in addition to tagging her, and wrote, "You are the most disgusting, hateful, cancerous human being I've ever come across. Regardless of your foul opinions most of the time, the fact that you would disrespect the life of a woman who was accidentally and tragically killed....Shame on you."
The 26-year-old model then posted Candace's previous tweet to her Story, which read, "Alec Baldwin spent 4 years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers. What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren't for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad."
Ireland added, "Yup... I'm going to go ahead and take that Instagram break. I am ashamed to [breathe] the same air as this woman."
She went on to post additional messages, writing that Candace's tweets were "hurting people" and adding that anyone following the model should "hit that unfollow button if you're trying to defame my father and tweet such horrific statements about this tragic situation. It breaks my heart that people are so hatefully ignorant..."
A short time later, Candace took to her own Instagram Story and wrote, "Ireland Baldwin is in my DMs because I don't feel bad for her psychopathic father. Feel bad for the victim, not Alec. He has always been a predator in Hollywood who was given a pass." Candace also shared screenshots that appeared to show heated direct messages that the two had exchanged.
However, the two of them apparently talked things out through their direct messages before ending up on better terms. Ireland posted a screenshot appearing to show each of them wishing the other a "peaceful evening," with Ireland adding to her followers, "[Sometimes] having an actual conversation can go a long way..."
On Friday, Oct. 22, Alec broke his silence about the tragedy by tweeting, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours." He added that he was "cooperating with the police investigation" and was in touch with Halyna's husband, Matthew Hutchins.
Later that day, Matthew expressed his grief on social media, tweeting that his wife's "legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words." He also told the New York Post that Alec had been "very supportive."
Shortly after the incident, the film's production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC, sent its "deepest condolences." Producers have since stated that production on the film has halted indefinitely amid ongoing investigations.
No charges have been filed related to the incident, and witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office.