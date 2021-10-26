Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Dancing With the Stars Pairs' Shocking Transformations for Horror Night

In honor of Halloween, Dancing With the Stars embraced Horror Night, as the partners turned into frightening characters from scary films. See their amazing outfits, and find out who went home.

By Ryan Gajewski Oct 26, 2021 2:13 AMTags
TVDancing With The StarsNina DobrevHalloweenCelebritiesJojo SiwaOlivia Jade
Watch: "Dancing With the Stars" Is an Intense Workout for Celebrities

Dancing With the Stars viewers were in for quite the treat this week as the show honored Halloween.

On Monday, Oct. 25, the ABC competition series celebrated Horror Night, with the pairs dressing up in costumes to pay homage to classic spooky films. 

This included JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson channeling their inner creepy clowns from It, The Miz and Witney Carson nailing their Hellraiser-themed paso doble and Olivia Jade joining Val Chmerkovskiy to reimagine The Purge.

In addition, Sunisa Lee teamed with Sasha Ferber for an ode to her favorite show, The Vampire Diaries, and was surprised by a special message from series alum Nina Dobrev after their routine. "I just wanted to send you guys a quick little video because I was told that Suni is doing a Vampire Diaries-inspired dance," the actress said. "I can't wait to watch the show."

Among the highlights was JoJo getting her second straight perfect 40. In addition, NBA player Iman Shumpert's Us-inspired dance with Daniella Karagach proved to be his first game-changing performance and earned him a 40 for his efforts. 

photos
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2021

Landing in the bottom two this week were Suni and Kenya Moore, with the judges deciding unanimously to save the Olympic gymnast. That meant the lights had gone out on Kenya's journey. 

Click here to see everyone's scores, and keep scrolling to see all of the elaborate outfits from the terrifying night. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Instagram
Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson

JoJo Siwa was a dead ringer for Pennywise, the murderous clown from It.

Instagram
The Miz and Witney Carson

The Miz nailed his homage to 1980s film franchise Hellraiser.

Instagram
Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten

Amanda Kloots chanelled Jigsaw from the Saw films.

Instagram
Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev

Melora Hardin's routine paid tribute to Cujo, a spooky 1980s film that counts her real-life father, Jerry Hardin, as a co-star.

Instagram
Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert

Iman Shumpert got his first 40 of the season with a reimagining of Us.

Instagram
Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong

Kenya Moore was bugging out with her Arachnophobia-inspired dance. 

Instagram
Olivia Jade and Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Olivia Jade put her blood, sweat and tears into a tribute to The Purge.

Instagram
Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

American Psycho was the freaky film of choice for Cody Rigsby.

Twitter
Sunisa Lee

A self-proclaimed The Vampire Diaries fanatic, Suni Lee's performance channelled the popular series.

Instagram
Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater

Jimmie Allen made his mark by calling to mind A Quiet Place

