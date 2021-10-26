Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

America's Next Top Model Star Allison Harvard is Married

America's Next Top Model alum Allison Harvard married Jeremy Burke at a ranch in San Luis Obispo, Calif., after seven years together.

Allison Harvard turned the aisle into her runway!

The America's Next Top Model alum married Jeremy Burke at Higuera Ranch in San Luis Obispo, Calif., over the weekend. 

"I love you so much," Allison wrote alongside several photos of their whimsical ceremony. "We have the most amazing family and friends and it was truly the best day of my life."

Jeremy, who is also a creative in Los Angeles, said it was the "most beautiful day of my life" as well. 

The couple snapped a photo in front of a red and blue flower tower and shared more pics on their Instagram Stories of wild memories from the evening. They also revealed their unique hashtag: #BurkeGotIntoHarvard.

Allison, who appeared on ANTM from 2009 to 2014, donned a tiara along with a traditional white dress and veil for the big day. Dare we say Tyra Banks would approve?

Fellow model Bryana Holly certainly did, writing, "THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BRIDE!!! congratulations!!"

Allison and Jeremy have been together for seven years. In September, she dedicated an Instagram post to her soon-to-be husband, saying, "I just love you so much and I can't wait to marry you. I'm so excited to start this next chapter together and I can't wait to call you ~my husband~." 

She continued, "These last 7 years have been such an adventure and I've learned so much from you. You're my favorite person in the whole world and I'm so happy you're in my life."

Jeremy also played a big role in helping Allison monetize one of her more viral moments as the meme "Creepy Chan." 

As Allison explained in April, she sold her first NFT drop for 75 ETH, which was valued at $159,000. "Thank you so, so much to everyone who has been a part of this," she wrote next to her Creepy Chan images. "It means the world to me. I get to start over and continue my journey creating art work."

She thanked her fiancé "for guiding me through this and believing in me," adding, "Our lives are forever changed. This makes up for getting second place twice. I'M FINALLY ON TOP! LFG."

