Celebs Prove It's Finally Time to Break Out Your Oversized Scarves

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Now that most of us have experienced the first of many rainy and cold days this season, it's time to dig out those boots, teddy coats and scarves!
From oxfords and sweater vests to claw hair clips, our favorite celebs continue to serve as walking fall mood boards. With cozy season in full effect, it's not a surprise celebs like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa are starting to layer up with long, oversized scarves. Although any scarf will help keep you cozy while braving the elements, why not elevate your accessories game by playing around with longer, chunkier scarves like our celebrity style icons? Plus, more material means more warmth!
If you're ready to add some new scarves to your collection, we rounded up 11 styles that will turn any cold weather fit into an Instagrammable fashion statement.
Keep scrolling for our picks!
Free People Homecoming Plaid Blanket Scarf
Available in four bold plaid prints, this blanket scarf will have you feeling cozy and confident regardless of the temperature.
Surblue Winter Long Knit Scarf
Only $18 for this chic knit scarf? We'll take a few!
Rainbow Flecked Wool Scarf
Made with a luxe wool blend, this snuggly scarf will go with just about anything.
Bauhaus Grid Scarf
We will buy anything and everything that is reversible! This scarf is no exception.
Rag & Bone Classic Wool Scarf
Take a boring outfit from drab to fab in an instant thanks to this neon wool scarf! Plus, you're saving over $100.
Scarf with Fringe
In need of an extra layer? Add this luxe-looking scarf into the mix.
Women's Long Plaid Blanket Chunky Oversized Winter/Fall Warm Scarf
Get one of these oversized scarves for yourself and grab a few to gift to your loved ones.
Asos Design Supersoft Scarf with Tassels in Mid Gray
For our minimalist dressers, this sleek gray scarf is for you.
Rainbow Handmade Scarf by FEMENERGYAccessories
This rainbow scarf has us starry-eyed! It's a must for adding a pop of color to any outfit.
MaaMgic Womens Large Soft Cashmere Feel Scarf
With over 4,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, we'd say buying five of these faux cashmere scarves is a pretty good idea.
XL Chunky Knit Scarf by LocoTrends
There are few things other than a handmade scarf that will make you feel cozy and secure when you're braving the elements during the your winter errand run.
Ready for more cold weather must-haves? Check out the fall boots and shoes our shopping editors are obsessed with.