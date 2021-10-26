Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Celebs Prove It's Finally Time to Break Out Your Oversized Scarves

Because bigger is better!

By Emily Spain, Carly Shihadeh Oct 26, 2021 12:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop FashionFall Style Guide
E-Comm: Oversized Scarf Trend, Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kendall JennerGetty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Now that most of us have experienced the first of many rainy and cold days this season, it's time to dig out those boots, teddy coats and scarves!

From oxfords and sweater vests to claw hair clips, our favorite celebs continue to serve as walking fall mood boards. With cozy season in full effect, it's not a surprise celebs like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa are starting to layer up with long, oversized scarves. Although any scarf will help keep you cozy while braving the elements, why not elevate your accessories game by playing around with longer, chunkier scarves like our celebrity style icons? Plus, more material means more warmth!

If you're ready to add some new scarves to your collection, we rounded up 11 styles that will turn any cold weather fit into an Instagrammable fashion statement. 

Keep scrolling for our picks! 

read
The Best Deals on the Jeans You Need This Fall

Free People Homecoming Plaid Blanket Scarf

Available in four bold plaid prints, this blanket scarf will have you feeling cozy and confident regardless of the temperature.

$58
Nordstrom

Surblue Winter Long Knit Scarf

Only $18 for this chic knit scarf? We'll take a few!

$18
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

See Kim, Rob & More Kardashians in Never-Before-Seen Halloween Pics

2

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Baby Plans

3

Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips

Rainbow Flecked Wool Scarf

Made with a luxe wool blend, this snuggly scarf will go with just about anything.

$55
Madewell

Bauhaus Grid Scarf

We will buy anything and everything that is reversible! This scarf is no exception.

$35
LA Apparel

Rag & Bone Classic Wool Scarf

Take a boring outfit from drab to fab in an instant thanks to this neon wool scarf! Plus, you're saving over $100.

$195
$75
Nordstrom Rack

Scarf with Fringe

In need of an extra layer? Add this luxe-looking scarf into the mix.

$13
H&M

Women's Long Plaid Blanket Chunky Oversized Winter/Fall Warm Scarf

Get one of these oversized scarves for yourself and grab a few to gift to your loved ones.

$30
$12
Amazon

Asos Design Supersoft Scarf with Tassels in Mid Gray

For our minimalist dressers, this sleek gray scarf is for you.

$18
ASOS

Rainbow Handmade Scarf by FEMENERGYAccessories

This rainbow scarf has us starry-eyed! It's a must for adding a pop of color to any outfit.

$45
Etsy

MaaMgic Womens Large Soft Cashmere Feel Scarf

With over 4,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, we'd say buying five of these faux cashmere scarves is a pretty good idea.

$16
Amazon

XL Chunky Knit Scarf by LocoTrends

There are few things other than a handmade scarf that will make you feel cozy and secure when you're braving the elements during the your winter errand run.

$94
$75
Etsy

Ready for more cold weather must-haves? Check out the fall boots and shoes our shopping editors are obsessed with.

Trending Stories

1

See Kim, Rob & More Kardashians in Never-Before-Seen Halloween Pics

2

Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips

3

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green Reunite In Person After 20 Years

4

Dave Chappelle Addresses Backlash to "Transphobic" Netflix Special

5

33 Cheap Things to Make Your Home Look Expensive

Latest News

Step Inside Vanessa Hudgens' European-Inspired Los Feliz Home

Why Kathryn Hahn Is No Longer Playing Joan Rivers

Exclusive

This Keith Urban Tribute Artist Wows Clash of the Cover Bands

Update!

35 Must-Have Advent Calendars You Can Shop Right Now

Why Is Terry Bradshaw Splurging at Sutton Stracke's Boutique?

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Baby Plans

David Harbour's New Comb-Over Is Guaranteed to Make Your Jaw Drop