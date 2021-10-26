Why Beauty Babes Everywhere Love Millie Bobby Brown's Florence by Mills

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Millie Bobby Brown's clean beauty and skincare brand, Florence by Mills, may be geared towards Gen Zers, but their products are well-loved by beauty fans of all ages.

The brand launched in 2019 and was founded on the belief that "true beauty comes from loving and embracing yourself." As Millie said in a release at the time of the launch, "I wanted to create something for me and my generation, my friends and peers. A brand that could reflect us and our self-expression and still be good for you, simple to use and suited for changing, transitional skin. Being young in general is so tough, so creating a place to support everyone on their beauty journey was important to me."

The brand is all Millie and has products named after her friends and family. For instance, the Cheek Me Later Cream Blushes are named after her BFFS, the Ava's Mini Essentials Kit is named after her little sister and features all her must-haves and the brand itself was even named after Millie's great-grandmother, Florence.

Whether you're looking for skincare, makeup or hair care products, Florence by Mills has all the essentials you need at really affordable prices. Check out some of our favorite products below.