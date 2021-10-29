Pentatonix's New Album Will Give You Permission to Turn Up the Holiday Music

It's not the holiday season until you hear the sweet sounds of Pentatonix.
With Christmas less than two months away, the a cappella group is back with its sixth holiday album, Evergreen, available Friday, Oct. 29.
Featuring a cover of Stevie Wonder's "I Just Called to Say I Love You," the collection of songs showcases the unforgettable voices of a group that always makes the winter season a bit more harmonious.
"We wanted this album to be almost a little more folky and intimate and like almost singer songwriter-y, but still with the big moments," Scott Hoying exclusively shared with E! News. "After the lockdown, we were craving being together and making something and so we rented out this studio for a month and we all went in every single day and just improvised, arranged stuff, made stuff up on the spot and recorded whatever we were inspired by and it just felt so good to make music like that again."
He continued, "I think that you can really feel that when you listen to the album because it feels very inspired and organic. We think it's one of our best."
The new album is part of the group's 10-year anniversary special after winning over the hearts—and ears—of viewers on NBC's The Sing Off.
In the span of a decade, Pentatonix has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and its YouTube channel boasts more than 19 million subscribers. And if that wasn't jolly enough, the group, which also includes Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee, has earned three Grammy awards.
"We were all so excited just to be embarking on this thing all together as friends and just the way that it took off and all the things I've been able to accomplish is just crazy," Kirstin told E! News. "It's crazy to think that it's been 10 years…all the accomplishments that we've been so fortunate to have been able to cross off our bucket list. It's wild to look back on it, honestly."
With an upcoming appearance on BYUtv's Christmas Under the Stars and the Evergreen Christmas tour launching Nov. 27 in Baltimore, Md., Pentatonix is more than ready to spread holiday cheer with old and new fans alike.
And in every city they visit, the group won't resist pausing and savoring the holiday magic.
"It's been one never-ending whirlwind," Scott shared. "We started out just doing it for fun as friends. We were just choir nerds. It was weird that just one thing after another kept happening and, ironically, I think because we just did it as friends, it came across so organic and amazing. I feel like still we're living this dream."
Christmas Under the Stars premieres Sunday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. EST on the BYUtv app.