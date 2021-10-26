33 Cheap Things to Make Your Home Look Expensive

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Unfortunately, we all don't have unlimited budgets to decorate our homes. However, great style doesn't always have a high price tag. There are plenty of "cheap" things that you can add to your home to elevate each room and make your home look more expensive. A few small touches here and there can make a huge difference without breaking the bank. Keep on scrolling to see some of our ideas and product recommendations from Amazon.
Soap Dispensers
Sure, you can just use the container that comes with your liquid soap, but you can also get something more aesthetically pleasing that doubles as decor beside your sink.
JASAI 18 Oz Clear Glass Soap Dispenser with Rust Proof Stainless Steel Pump
This glass soap dispenser is simple, yet elegant. It even has a blank wooden tag if you wanted to specifically label the container for hand soap, lotion, body wash, or something else. This soap dispenser has 10,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
AmazerBath 16 Oz Clear Glass Soap Dispenser- 2 Pack
If you want glass soap dispensers in multiple rooms of your home, get this set of two.
Simplehuman 9 oz. Touch-Free Rechargeable Sensor Liquid Soap Pump Dispenser
Keep cleanliness and efficiency as a priority with this touch-free liquid soap dispenser. This automated soap dispenser comes in six different colors and it has 11,500+ five-star reviews.
Coat Rack
When guests somewhere, they should have a designated place to put their coats and bags. A coat rack is a simple, yet thoughtful touch for your entryway.
ASAGLE Coat Rack, Hall Tree with Shoe Bench for Entryway
This hall tree has everything you need to stay organized. There are hooks for coats and bags and shelves for shoes or even some decorative accents like a decorative pillow or a plant.
Dseap Coat Rack Wall Mounted - 5 Tri Hooks
If you want to maximize your floor space, just add some hooks to your wall. This matte black set is chic and there other options in bronze, gold, and white. These hooks have 8,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Silky Sheets & Pillowcases
Opting for silk or satin pillowcases and sheets is great for the skin and hair, plus they just look so incredibly luxurious on your bed.
Pure Bedding Satin Sheets Set
These satin sheets sets are available for twin, full, king, queen, and California queen beds. There are 16 colors to choose from and they have 11,400+ five-star Amazon reviews. The feel soft and the look oh-so-fancy.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Queen- 2 Pack
If you don't want to commit to an entire sheet/bedding set, then just opt for a satin pillow case. It's great for your skin, hair, and to add a touch of luxury to your bedding. This set of two pillow cases has 152,200+ five-star Amazon reviews and it's available in many different colors.
Flameless Candles
Candles can create an ambiance and fill out your counter space. However, they can be pretty expensive to replace. Instead, opt for flameless candles so you can always have a well-decorated (and well-lit) space. Plus you won't have to worry about fire hazards or cleaning up wax.
Homemory Realistic and Bright Flickering Bulb Battery Operated Flameless LED Tea Light for Seasonal & Festival Celebration, Pack of 12
These flameless candles come with easy-to-replace batteries that have 100+ hours of light-time. All you need to do is switch them on and off for convenient operation. You can even put them inside of decorative votives to emphasize the illusion that these are real candles. This 12-piece set has 23,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Enpornk Flameless Candles Battery Operated Candles- Set of 9
If you prefer flameless candles that are remote-operated, this is the set for you. These look like melted wax candles and this 9-piece set has candles that are different heights, which can be used to create a balanced, realistic setup. This set has 4,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Gallery Wall
You can arrange a gallery wall in your home as a chic way to display your favorite photos. And, thankfully, framing your pictures does not have to be expensive.
Upsimples Picture Frame Set of 5
These white frames would look so elegant on a white wall. You can arrange them however you'd like in your personal space. This set has 22,800+ five-star reviews.
Gallery Perfect Gallery Wall Kit- 9 Pieces
If you prefer black frames, this 9-piece set is just what you need to create a gallery wall in your home.
Golden State Art, 7 Pack Frames
Add a subtle touch of gold to your home with this seven-pack of frames in assorted sizes.
Gallery Perfect 7 Piece Black Photo Kit
If you love the look of black frames, but you want to switch things up with different sized frames, this 7-piece set could be just what you need in your living room.
Umbra Exhibit Picture Frame Gallery Set Adjustable Collage Display for 5 Photos
If you want a gallery wall in your hallway, but you don't want to arrange a bunch of individual frames, just get this display instead. Even if you do want to make some changes, this display is adjustable.
Umbrella Storage
You don't want to drip water on the floor when you come in from the rain. Having a designated place for your umbrella to dry out of the way is a great way to prevent that and it also just makes you look like such a prepared host when people step into your home.
Birdrock Home Umbrella Holder Stand
This black umbrella holder looks chic and it has a removable water tray.
Yamazaki Smart Umbrella Stand White
This white umbrella stand has sections for long umbrellas and for short, folding umbrellas. It also has a removable base, which makes it easy to clean. This would blend in seamlessly with a white wall to create a minimalist vibe.
Metal Umbrella Stand Rack
This metal umbrella stand rack brings an abstract aesthetic to your entryway. It's also available in brown.
Gold Clocks
Yes, we can all see the time on our phones, televisions, and microwave clocks, but there's just something so classy about having a gold clock in your home.
Foxtop Gold Wall Clock
This clock looks vintage, but it's actually super affordable. If gold isn't your vibe, it also comes in silver, cream, and copper.
Large Modern Metal Wall Clocks
Add some antique vibes to your home with this Roman Numeral wall clock. It also comes in white, silver, and red.
NIKKY HOME Vintage Table Clock
If you want to add a touch of vintage to your home, but you don't want to hang a clock on the wall, go for this antique-looking tabletop clock.
Maps
Having a map or globe in your home can make you seem worldly and interested in travel, whether vacations are in your budget or not.
Stupell Industries Vintage Abstract World Map
This world map would be a beautiful addition to your home.
Premium Decorated Ostrich Egg with Wooden Display Stand
This egg-shaped map is a unique take on a traditional globe. It's a great conversation starter and adds some sophistication to any room.
Coasters
Coasters are functional, protecting your counters and tabletops, but you can also add some glamour when you choose some stylish coasters.
WAYIFON Coasters for Drinks, 6 Pieces
Marble coasters are just so classic, but you don't need to splurge to get that iconic look. You can also get these marble-looking coasters in white.
Glass Gold Coasters for Drinks- 6 Pieces
These unique glass coasters are durable, yet stylish.
Cool Coaster 6 Piece Set
These unusual stone coasters are so unique that your guests might wonder if you got these during your travels. However, they're actually quite the bargain from Amazon.
Monograms
Anything personalized just seems expensive. However, actually customizing your belongings can get pretty costly. Instead, opt for something monogrammed that's already made to add some personal aspects to your home.
Roman Font Custom Luxury Turkish Towel- Set of 2
Hang these letter towels in your kitchen or bathroom to amp up the elegance. There are a few different color options to choose from, so you can pick the set that coordinates best with your decor.
Monogrammed Hand Towel, Set of 2
These monogrammed hand towels are available in silver, white, and navy. Hanging these are an easy way to make your bathroom a bit more sophisticated.
Monogrammed Towel Set
This set has everything you need for your bathroom, a wash cloth, hand towel, and body towel. Just choose your favorite color combination.
COLLECTIVE HOME - 7-inch Tall Mirrored Glass and Wood Decorative Letter
Technically, this isn't a monogram, but this silver free-standing letter adds a bit of personalization to your mantle, end table, or counter.
