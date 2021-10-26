33 Cheap Things to Make Your Home Look Expensive

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Unfortunately, we all don't have unlimited budgets to decorate our homes. However, great style doesn't always have a high price tag. There are plenty of "cheap" things that you can add to your home to elevate each room and make your home look more expensive. A few small touches here and there can make a huge difference without breaking the bank. Keep on scrolling to see some of our ideas and product recommendations from Amazon.