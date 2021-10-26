Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

33 Cheap Things to Make Your Home Look Expensive

Yes, you can have elegant home decor on a budget.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 26, 2021 10:00 AMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Unfortunately, we all don't have unlimited budgets to decorate our homes. However, great style doesn't always have a high price tag. There are plenty of "cheap" things that you can add to your home to elevate each room and make your home look more expensive. A few small touches here and there can make a huge difference without breaking the bank. Keep on scrolling to see some of our ideas and product recommendations from Amazon.

20 Unexpected Walmart Home Finds Under $100

Soap Dispensers

Sure, you can just use the container that comes with your liquid soap, but you can also get something more aesthetically pleasing that doubles as decor beside your sink.

JASAI 18 Oz Clear Glass Soap Dispenser with Rust Proof Stainless Steel Pump

This glass soap dispenser is simple, yet elegant. It even has a blank wooden tag if you wanted to specifically label the container for hand soap, lotion, body wash, or something else. This soap dispenser has 10,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$18
$9
Amazon

AmazerBath 16 Oz Clear Glass Soap Dispenser- 2 Pack

If you want glass soap dispensers in multiple rooms of your home, get this set of two.

$30
$15
Amazon

Simplehuman 9 oz. Touch-Free Rechargeable Sensor Liquid Soap Pump Dispenser

Keep cleanliness and efficiency as a priority with this touch-free liquid soap dispenser. This automated soap dispenser comes in six different colors and it has 11,500+ five-star reviews.

$70
Amazon

Coat Rack

When guests somewhere, they should have a designated place to put their coats and bags. A coat rack is a simple, yet thoughtful touch for your entryway.

Mind Reader Coat Rack

This coat rack has 11 hooks. It's also available in white and silver. This is a practical piece that also looks good, which is a win-win. Oh, and it's just $20. It has 4,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$22
$20
Amazon

ASAGLE Coat Rack, Hall Tree with Shoe Bench for Entryway

This hall tree has everything you need to stay organized. There are hooks for coats and bags and shelves for shoes or even some decorative accents like a decorative pillow or a plant. 

$69
Amazon

Dseap Coat Rack Wall Mounted - 5 Tri Hooks

If you want to maximize your floor space, just add some hooks to your wall. This matte black set is chic and there other options in bronze, gold, and white. These hooks have 8,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$28
Amazon

Silky Sheets & Pillowcases

Opting for silk or satin pillowcases and sheets is great for the skin and hair, plus they just look so incredibly luxurious on your bed.

Pure Bedding Satin Sheets Set

These satin sheets sets are available for twin, full, king, queen, and California queen beds. There are 16 colors to choose from and they have 11,400+ five-star Amazon reviews. The feel soft and the look oh-so-fancy.

$30
$28
Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Queen- 2 Pack

If you don't want to commit to an entire sheet/bedding set, then just opt for a satin pillow case. It's great for your skin, hair, and to add a touch of luxury to your bedding. This set of two pillow cases has 152,200+ five-star Amazon reviews and it's available in many different colors.

$12
$9
Amazon

Flameless Candles

Candles can create an ambiance and fill out your counter space. However, they can be pretty expensive to replace. Instead, opt for flameless candles so you can always have a well-decorated (and well-lit) space. Plus you won't have to worry about fire hazards or cleaning up wax.

Homemory Realistic and Bright Flickering Bulb Battery Operated Flameless LED Tea Light for Seasonal & Festival Celebration, Pack of 12

These flameless candles come with easy-to-replace batteries that have 100+ hours of light-time. All you need to do is switch them on and off for convenient operation. You can even put them inside of decorative votives to emphasize the illusion that these are real candles. This 12-piece set has 23,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$17
$12
Amazon

Enpornk Flameless Candles Battery Operated Candles- Set of 9

If you prefer flameless candles that are remote-operated, this is the set for you. These look like melted wax candles and this 9-piece set has candles that are different heights, which can be used to create a balanced, realistic setup. This set has 4,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$27
Amazon

Gallery Wall

You can arrange a gallery wall in your home as a chic way to display your favorite photos. And, thankfully, framing your pictures does not have to be expensive.

Upsimples Picture Frame Set of 5

These white frames would look so elegant on a white wall. You can arrange them however you'd like in your personal space. This set has 22,800+ five-star reviews.

$29
Amazon

Gallery Perfect Gallery Wall Kit- 9 Pieces

If you prefer black frames, this 9-piece set is just what you need to create a gallery wall in your home.

$80
$71
Amazon

Golden State Art, 7 Pack Frames

Add a subtle touch of gold to your home with this seven-pack of frames in assorted sizes.

$43
$40
Amazon

Gallery Perfect 7 Piece Black Photo Kit

If you love the look of black frames, but you want to switch things up with different sized frames, this 7-piece set could be just what you need in your living room.

$50
Amazon

Umbra Exhibit Picture Frame Gallery Set Adjustable Collage Display for 5 Photos

If you want a gallery wall in your hallway, but you don't want to arrange a bunch of individual frames, just get this display instead. Even if you do want to make some changes, this display is adjustable.

$52
Amazon

Umbrella Storage

You don't want to drip water on the floor when you come in from the rain. Having a designated place for your umbrella to dry out of the way is a great way to prevent that and it also just makes you look like such a prepared host when people step into your home.

Birdrock Home Umbrella Holder Stand

This black umbrella holder looks chic and it has a removable water tray.

$70
Amazon

Yamazaki Smart Umbrella Stand White

This white umbrella stand has sections for long umbrellas and for short, folding umbrellas. It also has a removable base, which makes it easy to clean. This would blend in seamlessly with a white wall to create a minimalist vibe.

$30
Amazon

Metal Umbrella Stand Rack

This metal umbrella stand rack brings an abstract aesthetic to your entryway. It's also available in brown.

$38-$41
Amazon

Gold Clocks

Yes, we can all see the time on our phones, televisions, and microwave clocks, but there's just something so classy about having a gold clock in your home.

Foxtop Gold Wall Clock

This clock looks vintage, but it's actually super affordable. If gold isn't your vibe, it also comes in silver, cream, and copper.

$16
Amazon

Large Modern Metal Wall Clocks

Add some antique vibes to your home with this Roman Numeral wall clock. It also comes in white, silver, and red.

$30
$27
Amazon

NIKKY HOME Vintage Table Clock

If you want to add a touch of vintage to your home, but you don't want to hang a clock on the wall, go for this antique-looking tabletop clock

$36
$34
Amazon

Maps

Having a map or globe in your home can make you seem worldly and interested in travel, whether vacations are in your budget or not.

Stupell Industries Vintage Abstract World Map

This world map would be a beautiful addition to your home.

$75
$34
Amazon

Premium Decorated Ostrich Egg with Wooden Display Stand

This egg-shaped map is a unique take on a traditional globe. It's a great conversation starter and adds some sophistication to any room.

$50
Amazon

Coasters

Coasters are functional, protecting your counters and tabletops, but you can also add some glamour when you choose some stylish coasters.

WAYIFON Coasters for Drinks, 6 Pieces

Marble coasters are just so classic, but you don't need to splurge to get that iconic look. You can also get these marble-looking coasters in white. 

$13
Amazon

Glass Gold Coasters for Drinks- 6 Pieces

These unique glass coasters are durable, yet stylish. 

$24
Amazon

Cool Coaster 6 Piece Set

These unusual stone coasters are so unique that your guests might wonder if you got these during your travels. However, they're actually quite the bargain from Amazon.

$48
$37
Amazon

Monograms

Anything personalized just seems expensive. However, actually customizing your belongings can get pretty costly. Instead, opt for something monogrammed that's already made to add some personal aspects to your home.

Roman Font Custom Luxury Turkish Towel- Set of 2

Hang these letter towels in your kitchen or bathroom to amp up the elegance. There are a few different color options to choose from, so you can pick the set that coordinates best with your decor.

$20
Amazon

Monogrammed Hand Towel, Set of 2

These monogrammed hand towels are available in silver, white, and navy. Hanging these are an easy way to make your bathroom a bit more sophisticated.

$30
$20
Amazo

Monogrammed Towel Set

This set has everything you need for your bathroom, a wash cloth, hand towel, and body towel. Just choose your favorite color combination.

$35
Amazon

COLLECTIVE HOME - 7-inch Tall Mirrored Glass and Wood Decorative Letter

Technically, this isn't a monogram, but this silver free-standing letter adds a bit of personalization to your mantle, end table, or counter. 

$13
$12
Amazon

If you're looking for more great home finds, check out our favorites from Target.

