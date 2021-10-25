See Adam Levine's Surprised Reaction After Fan Jumps Onstage During Maroon 5 Concert

Watch : Do "The Voice" Coaches Miss Adam Levine?

This love has taken its toll on Adam Levine.

The Maroon 5 front man looked none too pleased when a fan burst onstage during his latest concert and unexpectedly grabbed him.

The band was performing at the We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 23 when one woman in the audience climbed onstage, as seen in one fan's YouTube video.

TikTok user @luispenaloza9525 captured the viral moment on camera, showing the audience member running up to Levine and putting her arms around him while he sang "Sunday Morning."

"This lady jumped on stage during Maroon 5's performance," the user wrote. "Adam Levine was not having it."

The video shows his reaction before a security guard pulled the intruder offstage. "Adam Levine was a whole mood yesterday," the user captioned the video.

The fan can be seen in leather pants, a white top and black face mask, while Levine was at the mic in his signature white T-shirt. Watch the full clip here.