Claire Foy Looks Royally Good as a Divorcée Duchess in A Very British Scandal Season 2

We bow down to Claire Foy's latest regal role.
On Monday, Oct. 25, the Crown alum made her debut as Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, in the first photos for season two of anthology biopic series A Very British Scandal. Fans of Foy's portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II should prepare themselves: Her role in A Very British Scandal will likely have you clutching your pearls.
For those unfamiliar with the infamous divorce case at the center of the series, the British duchess' split from her nobleman husband (played by Paul Bettany) was one of the most brutal and highly publicized breakups of the 20th century. "Famed for her charisma, beauty, and style," the upcoming season's log line teases, "Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as the divorce exposed accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, bribery, and an explicit Polaroid picture that was to haunt her for the rest of her life.
Once more, Foy has transformed into an iconic historical figure, meaning there is plenty of luxurious fashion to enjoy.
The Duchess of Argyll may've been the hostess with the mostess, and an in-character Foyc has been photographed hosting parties, enjoying rides on motorboats and sipping champagne. But there's more to this story than glamour and excess: The new season will unpack how the duchess was unfairly treated by the press.
Joining Foy and Bettany for season two are Amanda Drew, Richard McCabe, Phoebe Nicholls, Camilla Rutherford, Timothy Renouf, Sophia Myles, Sophie Ward, Tim Steed and Katherine Manners.
The first season of the show, which was named A Very English Scandal, starred Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw as the main players in the Jeremy Thorpe sex scandal. Whishaw earned a Primetime Emmy for his portrayal of Norman Scott.
For a closer look at Foy's upcoming performance in A Very British Scandal, scroll through the images below.
A Very British Scandal will be available on Amazon Prime Video, BBC One and BBC iPlayer when it premieres.