Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are ready to take the next step in their relationship, but not without a little kiss.

By Cydney Contreras Oct 25, 2021 10:13 PMTags
PDATravis BarkerKeeping Up With The KardashiansKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansTattoosCelebrities
Watch: See Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's ICONIC Halloween Costumes

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are sealing the deal with a kiss.

The newly engaged couple is looking forward to a future as Mr. and Mrs. Barker, and they have the tats to prove it. Travis got Kourtney's lips tattooed on his biceps, marking his second inked declaration of love for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

 

 

Tattoo artist Scott Campbell shared a glimpse of the fresh artwork on his Instagram, captioning the pic, "Scorpio season. On @travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two."

Scott's photo shows that Kourtney's kiss is placed just under a large scorpio tattoo, an homage to Travis' astrological sign. The Blink-182 drummer will celebrate his 46th birthday on Nov. 14.

This isn't the first time Travis has gotten a tattoo for Kourtney. In April, he had the reality star's name written just above his heart.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

The following month, Kourtney added another piece to Travis' body of work, carefully tracing the words "I love you" onto her boyfriend's skin. Travis praised her work, calling the poosh founder the "best tattoo artist" on his Instagram Story.

Trending Stories

1

See Adam Levine React After Fan Jumps Onstage During Maroon 5 Concert

2

Why Kristen Stewart Says She's Made Only "Five Really Good Films"

3
Exclusive

Model Selita Ebanks Reveals Dark Side From Her Victoria's Secret Days

Fans believe that he even had his fiancée draw a tattoo on his thigh, which reads, "You're so cool." Kourtney's penmanship bears a striking similarity to the tattoo, and is a line from one of their favorite movies, Quentin Tarantino's True Romance.

Following the couple's romantic engagement in Santa Barbara, Kourtney shared a glimpse of their cozy hotel suite and her followers noticed that the film was playing in the background. 

Instagram

The mother of three has gone on to post numerous photos from the day Travis proposed, most recently writing that she "can't believe this was a week ago."

Though the couple has been living in a dreamlike state for the past week, they are having a scary good time with Halloween. They recently dressed up as the ill-fated rocker couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

To see more of the Kardashian-Jenner's iconic halloween costumes, check out the gallery here!

Trending Stories

1

See Adam Levine React After Fan Jumps Onstage During Maroon 5 Concert

2

Why Kristen Stewart Says She's Made Only "Five Really Good Films"

3
Exclusive

Model Selita Ebanks Reveals Dark Side From Her Victoria's Secret Days

4

Rust Search Warrant Details Moments After Fatal Shooting

5

Vanessa Bryant Reveals How She Learned About Kobe and Gianna's Deaths

Latest News

Chrissy Teigen Shades John Legend About Whether He'll Win Voice

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She "Almost Died" Giving Birth to Daughter Apple

Exclusive

How J.Lo and Ben Affleck Are "Staying Connected" Amid Work Schedules

Ireland Baldwin Calls Out "Hateful" Candace Owens Over Movie Shooting

See DWTS Pairs' Shocking Transformations for Horror Night

America's Next Top Model Star Allison Harvard is Married

Dave Chappelle Addresses Backlash to "Transphobic" Netflix Special