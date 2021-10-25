Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's ICONIC Halloween Costumes

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are sealing the deal with a kiss.

The newly engaged couple is looking forward to a future as Mr. and Mrs. Barker, and they have the tats to prove it. Travis got Kourtney's lips tattooed on his biceps, marking his second inked declaration of love for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

Tattoo artist Scott Campbell shared a glimpse of the fresh artwork on his Instagram, captioning the pic, "Scorpio season. On @travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two."

Scott's photo shows that Kourtney's kiss is placed just under a large scorpio tattoo, an homage to Travis' astrological sign. The Blink-182 drummer will celebrate his 46th birthday on Nov. 14.

This isn't the first time Travis has gotten a tattoo for Kourtney. In April, he had the reality star's name written just above his heart.