Meet the New & Returning Stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14

Introducing the newest group of Georgia peaches!

Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey may not be returning for season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the cast will still feature plenty of familiar faces, E! News can confirm.

First reported by Variety, this includes longtime "friend" of the show Marlo Hampton, but with an important caveat: For the first time since she initially appeared on RHOA's fourth season, Marlo will get to hold a peach as an official full-time cast member.

Shereé Whitfield has also earned full-time status, marking her return after leaving the show in season 10.

She joins season 13's Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora, along with newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross, who has quite the impressive resume.

A former Jamaican-American track and field star, Richards-Ross is a four-time Olympic Gold medalist who's since gone on to start her own business, write several books and appear on TV as a sports analyst, according to her website. The 36-year-old even had her own reality show—Sanya's Glam and Gold, which focused on her family and marriage to former NFL cornerback Aaron Ross—at one point.