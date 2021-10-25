Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Get the First Look at the Skims x Fendi Collection (A.K.A. the Collaboration of the Decade)

Save those paychecks, set your alarms and gird your loins for what will be the talk of the fashion world for months (and years) to come.

By Emily Spain Oct 25, 2021 9:41 PMTags
E-comm: Skims x FendiSteven Meisel

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Thanks to Kim Kardashian and Kim Jones, our case of the Mondays is suddenly gone! 

The reality star's shapewear brand and the iconic fashion house are teaming up for a limited-edition collection designed for the modern woman. Combining Skims' bestselling styles with inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld sketches from an archival Fendi collection, the collaboration offers a variety of sculpting silhouettes complimented by rich fabrics and hues, plus a special hybrid logo pattern.

"Both Fendi and Skims have a cultural power very different from each other, but equally as strong," Kim Kardashian West explained. "We share a desire to push boundaries, think differently and challenge convention which is why we found so much common ground collaborating on this collection together."

Steven Meisel

If you're wondering how you can score the collection, which is very likely to sell out, here's the 411. 

The Fendi x Skims collection launches on 11/9 at 6:00 a.m. US PST/9:00 a.m. US EST on www.fendiskims.com. Additionally, the collection will be available at
select Fendi stores and retailers globally. While pricing is still a mystery, we are guessing the collection will be more in line with the Fendi's price points. As with any big fashion drop, we'll keep you updated so you can plan accordingly!

In the meantime, scroll below to check out some of the campaign images shot by photographer and artist Vanessa Beecroft that you can add to your mood board ahead of the launch!

read
Get Ready to Clip In & Spin Faster With Adidas x Ivy Park's New Peloton Capsule Collection

In true Kim Kardashian fashion, the collection features neutral colorways fit for everyday wear. 

Although our closet is 90% full of black or neutral-colored clothes, we are loving the pink and purple colorways this collection has to offer. Catch us experimenting with color this winter! Also, can we talk about the tights adorned with Skims and Fendi's respective logos?

Last but not least, we present the ultimate holiday party dresses! These leather silhouettes look super flattering.

Ready for more Skims shopping inspo? Up next: Why Women Everywhere Love Kim Kardashian's Skims.

