See Julia Garner Transform Into Fake Heiress Anna Delvey for a New Shonda Rhimes Show

Shonda Rhimes’ new Netflix drama, Inventing Anna, explores the wildly true story of a social climbing criminal. Take a peek at the first-look photos.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Oct 25, 2021 9:14 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflixLaverne CoxShonda RhimesTrue Crime
Julia Garner can add con artist to her job resume.

First look images of the Emmy winner portraying notorious social climber Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna have just been released by Netflix. The scandalous story of one young woman's rise in the Manhattan scene while scamming the wealthy and crashing their fancy parties made headlines back in July 2017 when Anna—born Anna Sorokin—was arrested. Just like credit card debt, interest in the saga continues to rise, especially with the fake Germain heiress' return to Instagram earlier this year, but we digress.

Early photos of Julia in character as Anna leave her nearly unrecognizable with a long brown, messy hairdo replacing her natural blonde curls. Could this jailbird transformation perhaps lead to another big Emmy win for the Ozark actress? It wouldn't be the first time a successful young actress has gone on to lock up award season votes after stealing viewers' hearts in a juicy drama based on actual events.

Mega producer Shonda Rhimes has taken on the project as part of her nine-figure deal with the streamer. And if Inventing Anna performs the same way Bridgerton did, Shonda will certainly have another hit on her hands.

Inventing Anna co-stars Anna Chlumsky as a journalist seeking the truth about the tale of the hustler. Cast members in the series also include Netflix alum Laverne Cox, as well as Shondaland actors Katie Lowes and Jeff Perry.

For a peek at the drama and intrigue to come, scroll through the gallery below!

Netflix
Enjoying the Sweet Life

Anna (Julia Garner) sips on some champagne while taking in a luxurious apartment.

Netflix
Playing the Part

Anna looks like a million bucks, which is likely why she's an A+ social climber.

Netflix
Busted

Anna's swindling days appear to be over in this still from Inventing Anna.

Netflix
Digging Up the Truth

Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) meets with the fake heiress.

Getty Images, Shutterstock
The Cast

Take a closer look at the Inventing Anna cast!

Inventing Anna is expected to premiere in 2022.

