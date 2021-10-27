Bella Hadid Stars in a James Bond-Inspired Campaign for Michael Kors

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The name's Hadid, Bella Hadid. The supermodel stars with Cindy Bruna in James Bond-inspired campaign for the latest Michael Michael Kors campaign. The limited-edition capsule line, the MMK x 007 collection, includes sleek, Bond girl-worthy swimsuits and bags with the black and gold signature Michael Kors print. Keep on scrolling if you want to channel your inner secret agent and make it fashion.
MMK x 007 Scuba Zip-Up Swimsuit
This zip-up swimsuit has long sleeves to protect your skin from the sun and an MK-initial belt at the front for a retro vibe. There's even MMK x 007 embroidery on the back. Sizes range from 4 to 14.
MMK x 007 Organic Cotton Cropped T-Shirt
This organic cotton T-shirt says "Agent 007" on the front. This is perfect with shorts in warm weather or you can layer it with an oversized shirt or a leather jacket when the temperatures cools down.
MMK x 007 Leather Luggage Tag
Turn any tote bag or piece of luggage into a Bond-style piece with this leather 007 tag.
MMK x 007 Sadler Metallic Logo Slide Sandal
Slip into these for effortless all-day style. These slides have the Michael Kors logo and all over and "MMK x 007" lettering on the insole.
MMK x 007 Scuba Swimsuit
This one-piece swimsuit is the epitome of chic, minimalist cool. The scooped back has the "MMK x 007" logo. There's an zipper at the front and high-cut legs for an elongating effect.
MMK x 007 Slater Medium Metallic Logo Sling Pack
This sling pack has a front pocket for additional storage, an adjustable strap, and a removable braided chain.
MMK x 007 Beck Large Metallic Logo Tote Bag
This tote bag has that "007" luggage tag. It's great for all of your everyday essentials and for travel. It has a roomy interior compartment, side pockets, and an adjustable strap.
MMK x 007 Slater Medium Metallic Logo Backpack
This backpack is just what you need for your daily commute and your weekend travels. There's an interior compartment for your tablet and some smaller compartments to help you stay organized.
MMK x 007 Beck Extra-Large Metallic Logo Weekender Bag
You've just found your next weekend bag. It has the gold "007" lettering and a super-organized interior with pockets to efficiently organize your essentials.
MMK x 007 SoHo Large Studded Logo Shoulder Bag
This studded shoulder bag will give your look at touch of New York City coolness. it is named after the SoHo neighborhood, after all.
