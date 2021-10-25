Chrissy Teigen Shares How Luna and Miles Are Coping With Loss of Brother Jack One Year Later

Watch : Chrissy Teigan Gets Emotional Over Fan Mail After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen will never forget the conversations she had with kids Luna and Miles following her pregnancy loss.

The cookbook author looked back at her heartbreaking discussions with her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son during a recent interview with Scary Mommy.

"They saw the experience of the home ultrasounds and the nervousness of 'This isn't going well,'" she recalled. "Or it was me going to the bathroom, and Luna would be at the door when I came out, and she would say, 'Are you bleeding still?' She knew everything. So there was going to be no escaping it, even if I wanted to."

In September 2020, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, shared that they'd lost their son, who'd they'd named Jack, 20 weeks into her pregnancy. But the Lip Sync Battle host said it wasn't until they received the baby's ashes that the kids "started to be able to say, 'OK, this happened. Here he is now. He didn't make it.'"