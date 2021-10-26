Dolores Catania Talks Being "Starstruck" By Jason Biggs Playing Cash at Your Door

From Housewives to a celebrity house call!
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania is about to do something she's never done before: appear on a game show. That's right, the Bravolebrity and her family make a special appearance on tonight's new episode of Cash at Your Door on E! where they try to win up to $25,000 answering trivia questions for host Jason Biggs.
"I never thought I would be on a game show...That was surreal to me," Dolores told E! News exclusively. "I'm not a game kind of person. I literally played Jenga for the first time the other day."
Dolores says she was "starstrucK' when she first met Jason at her door. "I was so shy, I don't know what happened to me," the RHONJ star laughed. "I got so excited to see him."
Dolores played CAYD with ex-husband Frank, their two kids Frank Jr. and Gabrielle and her boyfriend David, along with a family friend. She says she was most surprised with how many questions her kids got correct.
"All that tuition payment paid off. I was like, 'Wow, they're kind of smart," she cracked.
As for actually playing, Dolores gushed, "You start to get this adrenaline of competitiveness. I never really played a sport. That feeling was kind of cool. I'm in! Now if anybody wants me on a game show, I'm there."
All in all, Dolores would rank her family's Cash at Your Door performance a "low nine," adding, "But I'd give it a 10 for entertainment."
Dolores also teased that next season of RHONJ will be even "crazier by far" than last season's drama with Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider. "Every year is like how are we going to beat last," she smiled.
Watch the full interview to hear about the charity Dolores is playing for. And don't miss tonight's episode to see how much money her family wins!