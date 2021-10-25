Katy Perry & Gap Are Teaming Up in a Meaningful Way this Holiday Season

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

While it is custom for people to receive on their birthday, Katy Perry is giving back in a meaningful way on her 37th trip around the sun!

Just in time for the holidays, the Grammy award-winning singer teamed up with Gap for their holiday campaign featuring her new cover of the Beatles' iconic "All You Need Is Love." Not to mention, real Katy Cats know the partnership is far from random. The "Never Really Over" artist used to work at the fashion retailer!

In an Instagram post announcing her role in the holiday campaign, Katy wrote, "From folding sweatshirts at the Santa Barbara Gap to 20 years later, starring in a Mark Romanek-directed holiday campaign. Dreams do come true!"